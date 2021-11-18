Took us far too long to spot the problem with this kitchen worktop

Pics

Over on Reddit m83live went viral with this picture of their kitchen work surface.

‘We’re getting a new kitchen countertop soon. Making sandwiches will be easier,’ they said.

And it took us far, far too long to work out what on earth they were referring to (no doubt you’ve already spotted it. Or have you?)

We weren’t the only ones, it turned out, and thank goodness for that. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Damn, took me a bit to find it.’

marcks636 ‘I didn’t even know there was something to find until your comment. I thought they were showing off their small counter haha.’

smango19 ‘I thought OP was making some kind of self deprecating ‘im a woman who makes sandwiches’ joke lol. That is actually the stealthiest bread I’ve ever seen in my life!’

anonniemoos ‘Might be cheaper to change bread.’

Drunkskunk22 ‘or use a plate’

casey5191 ‘Yeah, use a plate.’

Legia82 ‘How much will you freak out when the guys try to remove the old countertop and it turns out it’s actually all bread and there never was a countertop to begin with?’

OftenMisinterpreting

And also this.

‘I see no sandwich in this pic, but I did find 3 snipers, two leopards, and a rattlesnake.’

correctingStupid

And this!

‘That sounds counter productive.’

alpha_60

Source Reddit u/m83live