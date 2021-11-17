Politics

Ted Cruz’s jibe about Joe Biden’s Nantucket break got him owned all the way to Cancun

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2021

It’s almost Thanksgiving in the USA – a sort of harvest festival combined with an early Christmas dinner that’s one of the biggest days of the year.

US citizens are already making their plans and the First Family is no different. The Bidens will be celebrating on Nantucket in Massachusetts, as they have every year since 1975.

The Republican Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, reminded people that the island is probably most well known for providing the setting for a NSFW limerick. We’ll leave you to do the googling on that one.

If anybody should be joking about politicians taking a trip, it’s definitely not Mr Cruz, who earned widespread condemnation and mockery for fleeing to Cancun during freezing storms and blackouts in Texas.

Inevitably, the tweet got him owned all the way to …well, Cancun. There were a lot of limericks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Lawyer and journalist, Imani Gandy pointed out another way Cruz’s joke had backfired.

Classic Ted.

