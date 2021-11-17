Ted Cruz’s jibe about Joe Biden’s Nantucket break got him owned all the way to Cancun

Politics

It’s almost Thanksgiving in the USA – a sort of harvest festival combined with an early Christmas dinner that’s one of the biggest days of the year.

US citizens are already making their plans and the First Family is no different. The Bidens will be celebrating on Nantucket in Massachusetts, as they have every year since 1975.

Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket https://t.co/gxMAFm4ADC pic.twitter.com/oERkzzpYeW — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2021

The Republican Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, reminded people that the island is probably most well known for providing the setting for a NSFW limerick. We’ll leave you to do the googling on that one.

If anybody should be joking about politicians taking a trip, it’s definitely not Mr Cruz, who earned widespread condemnation and mockery for fleeing to Cancun during freezing storms and blackouts in Texas.

Ted Cruz blaming the women in his life feels very on brand pic.twitter.com/zDfpEKYgWj — Rachel Curley (@rachEcurley) February 18, 2021

Greetings from Cancun Stay warm, Texas Your Senator, Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/WHnE1Sg7GE — Goddamn Glenn (@GoddamnGlenn) February 18, 2021

Inevitably, the tweet got him owned all the way to …well, Cancun. There were a lot of limericks.

1.

Ted Cruz criticizes Biden for going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving Cruz fled to the Ritz in Cancun amid a deadly power grid failure, left his dog to freeze, blamed his daughters, incited the insurrectionists, attacked Big Bird, blocked nat’l security noms Big Turd has no shame — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2021

2.

Man of the people, Ted Cruz who once flew to the Ritz Carlton in Mexico while his constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/E7ojAhvmP4 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2021

3.

Is there anything that doesn’t annoy Ted Cruz? pic.twitter.com/uqFVOp1cwu — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 16, 2021

4.

There once was a man named Ted Cruz

Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes

He’ll go back on his word

And pick on Big Bird

Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruz https://t.co/fyU6n24KaC — Tara Dublin (Taylor's Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021

5.

Senator, are you in favor of lowering the eligible voting age? I only ask because it now appears that you spend the majority of your time trying to craft zingers for 11 year old boys to laugh and snicker at. https://t.co/HBfbqK8aoX — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) November 16, 2021

6.

Cancun Cruz probably thinks the Bidens should celebrate Thanksgiving in Cancun instead of Nantucket pic.twitter.com/qF4ialmb6b — Frack Hazard Reveal (@FrackHazReveal) November 16, 2021

7.

8.

This is a US Senator who attended Ivy League schools and whose life goal is to run for President of the United States. So yeah it makes sense. https://t.co/lAZHJX6jmG — MetaShoe (@the_shoe_yes) November 16, 2021

9.

…who didn’t fly to Cancún while his people kicked the bucket. pic.twitter.com/GIfBnfjUi1 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 16, 2021

10.

There once was a Republican goon

When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun

He kept smiling smugly

As Trump called his wife ugly

He'll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021

11.

There once was a small “man” named Ted.

Who in a crisis to Mexico fled.

He said with a smirk

Because he’s a terrible jerk

“Don’t blame me, blame my daughters instead”. pic.twitter.com/75AHukc0WC — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 16, 2021

12.

He got tired of listening to Ted Cruz and said, “fuck it.” He went to the beach having signed a big law and said, “all the Trump-loving Republicans can suck it.” https://t.co/dBy0EHwNxE — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 16, 2021

Lawyer and journalist, Imani Gandy pointed out another way Cruz’s joke had backfired.

Does Ted Cruz know what the man from Nantucket limerick is about? Because he basically tweeted that Joe Biden has big dick energy — 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 17, 2021

Classic Ted.

READ MORE

Ted Cruz flipped out at Big Bird for promoting the Covid vaccine and got owned into next week

Source Ted Cruz Image Screengrab