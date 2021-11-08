Ted Cruz flipped out at Big Bird for promoting the Covid vaccine and got owned into next week

Celebrity

The US has given the go-ahead for children aged five and above to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, and the drive to encourage that took a slightly surreal turn with this tweet from Sesame Street’s iconic Big Bird.

Here’s proof that Big Bird has been keeping up with the vaccination schedule for quite some time.

Big Bird gets vaccinated, 1972 pic.twitter.com/M2mdmmjZ0N — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) November 6, 2021

The reaction was mixed, with some applauding the move and others *checks notes* acting like Big Bird had stormed Walton’s Mountain and pecked John-Boy to death.

This tweet was brought to you by the letters C, O, V, I and D, and the numbers 1 and 9. https://t.co/U9pVbXQinJ — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) November 6, 2021

Why the fuck was Big Bird this far down the priority list https://t.co/Pc2W2uZySa — Dr. Professor Sir Bane QC KCB MP PhD (@BaneNook) November 6, 2021

This is sick. Why are you pushing this messaging on kids. — Amy Horowitz (@aehorowitz) November 8, 2021

Sitting my niece down to tell her Big Bird is trying to kill her pic.twitter.com/U3lgd3CXY8 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 7, 2021

This is propaganda and it is evil. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 6, 2021

Thank goodness! 👏❤🙏

Less chance of having to intubate Big Bird, which would be… challenging 😆. https://t.co/NzfV3LO199 — Rhea Liang (@LiangRhea) November 7, 2021

Seems the worst people in the country have latched on to this tweet. A word of advice to them. Millions of us have known Big Bird for years. Watched. Studied. Learned. We can't tell you how to get to Sesame Street. But we know this: You come at the Bird, you best not miss. https://t.co/ZqxXN06LxF — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 6, 2021

And speaking of the worst people …

These reactions were brought to you by the letters F and U.

1.

How can you tell the difference between Big Bird and Ted Cruz? Only one of them flies south for the winter. pic.twitter.com/wFuKYkWG7a — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 7, 2021

2.

I can't blame Ted Cruz for attacking Sesame Street, if Donald Trump shoved his fist up my ass I'd be triggered by puppets too — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 7, 2021

3.

Fun facts distinguishing Big Bird from Ted Cruz: Big Bird will help kids get safely vaccinated. Ted cruz, nope. Big Bird can't fly. Not even to Cancun in the middle of a crisis. Ted Cruz? Sure. No one hates Big Bird. Except Ted Cruz. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 7, 2021

4.

I do think big bird could take Ted Cruz in a fight. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 7, 2021

5.

Man who do you side with on Big Bird vs Ted Cruz, this one has me stumped — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 7, 2021

6.

It’s midnight and Ted Cruz is rage tweeting about Big Bird. I’ve got no joke. Ted Cruz is the joke. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 7, 2021

7.