Ted Cruz flipped out at Big Bird for promoting the Covid vaccine and got owned into next week

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2021

The US has given the go-ahead for children aged five and above to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, and the drive to encourage that took a slightly surreal turn with this tweet from Sesame Street’s iconic Big Bird.

Here’s proof that Big Bird has been keeping up with the vaccination schedule for quite some time.

The reaction was mixed, with some applauding the move and others *checks notes* acting like Big Bird had stormed Walton’s Mountain and pecked John-Boy to death.

And speaking of the worst people

These reactions were brought to you by the letters F and U.

