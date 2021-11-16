This ‘efficient poster design’ has just gone viral all over again and it’s an all-time great
One of the all-time great poster designs has just gone viral again on Twitter after it was shared by the always followable @NoContextBrits and it’s a proper winner.
Efficient poster design. pic.twitter.com/8glEwPcCzg
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 14, 2021
And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to see properly.
And just three of the comments it prompted this time round.
What a difference a Dave makes https://t.co/3sLO6aIhJ9
— badly-drawn yet festive bee 🐝 (@soapachu) November 15, 2021
Dave deserves a raise https://t.co/oLKU9zl1uY
— Ashleigh (@ashliiful) November 15, 2021
Ah, Orange 3G… them were the days eh @960sutton https://t.co/vr4uUZxyk2
— Jim Toms (@09EA63) November 15, 2021
READ MORE
23 memorable moments of very specific trolling from ‘F*ck you in particular’ on Reddit
Source Twitter @NoContextBrits