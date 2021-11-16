23 memorable moments of very specific trolling from ‘F*ck you in particular’ on Reddit

Pics

Just in case you’re not already familiar with it, there’s a subReddit called r/F*CKYOUINPARTICULAR which, as the name suggests, contains instances when the universe singled out one person for some very specific trolling.

Or, as the subReddit puts it, ‘The home of photos, GIFs, and videos of people/things taking comical injuries/beatings/general physical discomfort, while being singled out.’

If it’s not the very definition of a guilty pleasure then it’s surely something close to it. And here are 23 of the most memorable moments.

1. ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’

(via)

2. ‘F*ck you officer’

(via)

3. ‘Cat on my car roof’

(via)

4. ‘Get the f*ck out Dennis’

(via)

5. ‘A valuable member of the police force I’m sure’

(via)

6. ‘Yes, we will aim the hose here’

(via)

7. ‘Paid extra for a window seat. Got the one seat on the plane with a wall’

(via)

8. ‘Thanks god’

(via)

9. ‘F*ck this guy’s friend’

(via)

10. ‘Not so anonymous anymore, huh?’



(via)

11. ‘Guess I’ll be living unhealthily …’

(via)

12. ‘Bosnians …’

(via)