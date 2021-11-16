Catherine Tate’s hilariously bad numbers game on Cats Does Countdown is an evergreen classic
Back in 2016, Catherine Tate appeared on the comedy spin-off panel game, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, alongside Lee Mack and playing opposite Miles Jupp and the sorely missed Sean Lock.
We can’t swear that she’d never watched an episode of Countdown in her life, but we’d put good money on it.
This is comedy gold.
It crops up every now and then, but we’ll never tire of watching it.
TikTok users loved it.
Of course, there was only ever going to be one way to end this.
