Simply 17 times Countdown’s Susie Dent’s ‘word of the day’ perfectly captured 2020

Over on Twitter, Countdown’s Susie Dent has a brilliant knack for capturing the national mood with her ‘word of the day’.

It’s not always clear … actually it is always clear who or what the doyen of Dictionary Corner is talking about, and here are 17 of the best from the 12 months that has been 2020.

It’s that time again. A mumpsimus (16th century) is someone who refuses to budge/insists that they are right, despite clear evidence that they are wrong. Plural: mumpsimuses. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 25, 2020

Word of the Day is 'snollygoster' (19th century, US): one who abandons all integrity in favour of power. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) November 23, 2020

Word of the day is ‘malversation’ (16th century). Simply put, it means ‘corruption in public office’. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) August 15, 2020

Word of the day is ‘bloviator’ (19th century): a speaker of empty rhetoric and blower of hot air; someone who talks a lot but says very little. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 29, 2020

Word of the day (on repeat) is the 17th-century ‘latibulate’: to hide oneself in a corner in an attempt to avoid reality. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) December 20, 2020

Word of the day is ‘pinchfart’ (16th century): a miser; one who withholds money to the detriment of others. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) October 25, 2020

Word of the day is 'catchfart' (17th century): one who slavishly follows behind their boss and who blows with the political wind. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) November 13, 2020

smellfungus (18th century): a grumbler, faultfinder, or one who likes to shift the blame for their own mistakes onto someone else. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) July 7, 2020

