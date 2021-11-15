Matt Hancock’s ‘£100,000 book deal’ went the same way as his UN job

Entertainment

Matt Hancock may be out of the government, but he’s having a harder time staying out of the limelight.

In August, he was mobbed by teen girls on a train.

Last month, after announcing he would be taking up a position as a Special Representative with the UN, the job evaporated before he’d even been given the code to the executive toilet.

this aged spectacularly. they sacked him before he even started. https://t.co/9eA6L8k4UF — Sloane (@SloaneFragment) October 16, 2021

Then, over the weekend, the Mail reported that he had been approached by publisher HarperCollins to write a book entitled How I Won the Covid War, allegedly pocketing a £100,000 advance in the process.

A ‘well-placed source’ apparently told the Mail –

‘Matt paints a picture of a man burning the midnight oil night after night, staying cool under fire, saving the NHS and rising above petty Downing Street squabbles.’

As book announcements go, it wasn’t the most well received.

This is disgusting and an insult to each and every bereaved family. Boris Johnson needs to step in and block Matt Hancock from getting a bumper pay day to put his spin on the government’s failures before we get the truth in a public inquiry. https://t.co/wbyy6TmugA — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 13, 2021

You couldnt make it up – but he has : "Matt Hancock 'considering £100,000 deal on book called How I Won the Covid War'"https://t.co/3y9Jjjbf1u — Michael H. (@MichaelH14) November 13, 2021

If Matt Hancock is going to write a book called "How I Won the Covid War", he needs to clarify which side he was on. — Lloyd🛡️Hardy (@LloydHardy) November 13, 2021

**Exclusive** I have been commissioned to design the cover for the forthcoming @HarperCollins book by Matt Hancock pic.twitter.com/SIABpWctDm — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) November 13, 2021

I’ll write a book for you @charliered66 @HarperCollinsUK. It can be a collection of stories from the frontline, detailing Government Covid failures. A frontline workers’ collaboration. I’ll do it for free, all profits can go to charity.https://t.co/KjditPeM9m — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) November 13, 2021

I hope Matt Hancock's book includes an accurate account of how I sacked him two days after he resigned. https://t.co/9nenmURsZ9 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 13, 2021

Tom Neenan had this simple wish.

Please let him sign the deal and immediately have it withdrawn. I want by his man’s life to be a Sisyphean nightmare of almost getting jobs. https://t.co/a5xod9t5Ds — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) November 13, 2021

As if by magic –