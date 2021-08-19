Is Matt Hancock getting mobbed by teenage girls on the Tube the new Milifandom?

News

Matt Hancock may have fallen out of favour with the government, his wife and people who prefer the country’s PPE to come from expert manufacturers, rather than the (former) Health Secretary’s chums, but it seems that he’s a hit with *checks notes* gangs of young women on the Tube.

A TikToker named Georgia Lewis recently spotted the disgraced minister on the District Line, although she didn’t recognise him at first.

This is what happened.

The hat theft was caught on camera, and he didn’t seem too bothered.

The teens clearly loved the encounter, and we have to wonder whether a new unlikely political fanclub is in the offing. Milifandom wouldn’t fit for this one, but there’s always Matt Fancock. Maybe not. The spoonerism alone makes it too risky.

Of course, it found its way onto Twitter.

🚨 | NEW: Matt Hancock and ladies on the District Line pic.twitter.com/xRZknWawG8 — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) August 17, 2021

Some people worried that the scene felt familiar.

Will they also be arrested? Is this not the exact same thing that happens to Chris Whitty. The media will most likely cover this completely differently to that story though. — Ukpolitics 🌹 (@Ukpolitics13) August 17, 2021

But there seemed to be a notable difference.

Not exactly as Mr Witty was quite uncomfortable and felt assaulted in the situation while Mr Hancock seemed to enjoy the interaction! Big difference! — Coconut (@Coconut20585245) August 17, 2021

This is what other people had to say about the cheating politician’s train shenanigans.

Young Tories are the worst https://t.co/FNu0oNwsgX — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 17, 2021

Love Island on the Tube starring Matt Hancock. https://t.co/3HZbYwv6nU — Jeanette Nicholas (@jeanichol) August 17, 2021

Ngl, Matt Hancock should be walking around with security in fear of his life considering what he's done to this country. I'm shocked he wasn't scared he was gonna get his ass beat. https://t.co/aKOkTL3fQl — Tianna, the Producer 🌼 (@dontsmileattee) August 17, 2021

He’s embracing his new bachelor lifestyle. — Elliot🦅 (@Strumz17) August 17, 2021

To do this for ANY politician is embarrassing enough but… for Matt Hancock…? your grandchildren will feel shame yano https://t.co/KjqH2GNwVF — na-di-na (@naddylonglegs) August 17, 2021

Cos I'm a bloody bloke. https://t.co/SGdbl9OPAJ pic.twitter.com/uwZAZzkZ7B — Alan Partridge – Quote of the Day (@APartridgeQOTD) August 17, 2021

The interaction was, perhaps, perfectly summed up by Andrew Gentry.

Matt Hancock currently living life like Jay from The Inbetweeners but if everything he said was true https://t.co/uPlHZGDczv — Andrew Gentry (@andrewgentry_) August 17, 2021

