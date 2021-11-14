Owain the weatherman went viral again with this clip from his Children In Need drumathon

Entertainment

Although Children in Need night hasn’t arrived yet, one fundraiser has already done his part – and what a part it was.

Owain Wyn Evans, the weather presenter who went viral during the first lockdown for his drum accompaniment to the BBC News intro music, played drums for 24 hours straight, raising £1.6m as he reached the end.

Here are a few highlights.

The big finish for @OwainWynEvans 24 hour #BBCBreakfastdrumathon is just after 8.30am on #BBCBreakfast – join us for the end of his amazing challenge for @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/s54kmUr6Jd — Richard Frediani (@BBCFrediani) November 13, 2021

Owain ended the drumathon literally bruised from his efforts, with support tape holding both weary arms, and he shared this insight into how he’d spent some of his hourly 5-minute comfort breaks, required for his health and safety.

This is what our 5 minute breaks look like! Thanks for all the donations so far – I still have 13 odd hours to go. If you haven’t donated yet – please consider it. https://t.co/ugFjq0xVg6#Drumathon @BBCBreakfast @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/9ly612hpNQ — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) November 12, 2021

One clip in particular grabbed Twitter’s attention, and it was a reprise of Owain’s viral lockdown moment, but with extra oomph.

What a moment! The BBC News theme like you've never heard it before – performed by our very own @OwainWynEvans and a group of his fellow drummers as part of his 24-hour Drumathon. Show your support at https://t.co/llmD7AS2GD#Drumathon pic.twitter.com/xg4J42iljJ — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) November 12, 2021

These reactions were thoroughly deserved.

I love this! 😍

The BBC news theme played by Owain and 50 drummers broadcast live on all 12 regional news programmes! And us weather presenters had to show our support too 🥁😃 https://t.co/MCBHrHj0if — Emmanuelle Lhoni (@EmmanuelleLhoni) November 12, 2021

In a brutal world you need beautiful moments to give you hope. This was one of them. Please donate to @OwainWynEvans and #ChildreninNeed xxx https://t.co/EWlquY16G5 — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) November 13, 2021

Should be Christmas number one. https://t.co/oGlXRQYzCX — Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) November 12, 2021

make this the national anthem pic.twitter.com/HGdCCiiEM0 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 13, 2021

Why is this making me cry!? https://t.co/UmPA012NGk — Mary Naylor (@MaryLNaylor) November 13, 2021

And a word from the man of the hour – all 24 of them.

I cannot put into words how much of a special moment this was 💕 The Drumathon has been overwhelming, but I’ll never forget these 2 minutes. What a team of drummers, thanks so much @MarkSkunkAnansi for orchestrating this performance pic.twitter.com/tvpKfCoJg8 — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) November 13, 2021

The BBC Breakfast team tweeted an update on the donation figure.

We’ve just had an update on the @OwainWynEvans @BBCCiN #BBCBreakfast #Drumathon and the total now stands at an incredible.. £2,621,750 🥁🥁🥁 Thank you for your unbelievable generosity it will change lives..pic.twitter.com/pNO6lcOO2t — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 13, 2021

Amazing scenes. If you want to help push the total even higher, you can do that here.

READ MORE

That’s not thunder – it’s Owain the weather man on drums

Source BBC NW