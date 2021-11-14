Entertainment

Owain the weatherman went viral again with this clip from his Children In Need drumathon

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2021

Although Children in Need night hasn’t arrived yet, one fundraiser has already done his part – and what a part it was.

Owain Wyn Evans, the weather presenter who went viral during the first lockdown for his drum accompaniment to the BBC News intro music, played drums for 24 hours straight, raising £1.6m as he reached the end.

Here are a few highlights.

Owain ended the drumathon literally bruised from his efforts, with support tape holding both weary arms, and he shared this insight into how he’d spent some of his hourly 5-minute comfort breaks, required for his health and safety.

One clip in particular grabbed Twitter’s attention, and it was a reprise of Owain’s viral lockdown moment, but with extra oomph.

These reactions were thoroughly deserved.

And a word from the man of the hour – all 24 of them.

The BBC Breakfast team tweeted an update on the donation figure.

Amazing scenes. If you want to help push the total even higher, you can do that here.

READ MORE

That’s not thunder – it’s Owain the weather man on drums

Source BBC NW