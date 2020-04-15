That’s not thunder – it’s Owain the weather man on drums

Owain Wyn Evans has been brightening the BBC weather forecast for North West viewers since stepping into the big shoes of much-missed late presenter, Dianne Oxberry.

With his beautiful Welsh accent, sharp sartorial style and appropriately sunny disposition, Owain takes some of the sting out of being stuck inside while the sky is clear and the temperatures pleasant.

What we didn’t know until now is that he’s also a pretty decent drummer, and this little snippet at the end of his latest lockdown forecast is the perfect demonstration.

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme 🥁 #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

We always knew that BBC News theme was a banging tune.

Join me for my BBC News dance routine workout. Every day on the hour, for the next 3 months pic.twitter.com/akIYGWK6Q6 — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 20, 2020

READ MORE

This BBC News presenter caught out live on camera is this week’s funniest thing

Source Owain Wyn Evans Image Owain Wyn Evans