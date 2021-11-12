The Honest Trailer for Squid Game is almost as brutal as the show – contains spoilers

Entertainment

Netflix’s smash hit series Squid Game revolves around a cohort of desperate contestants taking part in literally deadly games in an attempt to win 45.6 billion won – which is around 28 million pounds.

The South Korean baby of writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has taken the ratings by storm – as well as Twitter.

This definitely does contain spoilers.

organiser: welcome to squid game, the first game is– me: heehee I hope it's a game about squids organiser: –to resist making stupid comments about squid [i get shot and die immediately] — flappy 🐥 (@funflaps) November 1, 2021

Idea: squid game for celebrity chefs. And the game is to make a good egg fried rice. Who’s the first one to go? — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) October 26, 2021

This smells like a squid games ruse https://t.co/Ff4Qky2dDW — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 20, 2021

Me when i applied for college and got accepted without knowing what i was getting myself into #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/Sl3oPdLL9V — Ted Mosby (@have_u_met_ted) October 5, 2021

The funny lot over at Screen Junkies have made one of their Honest Trailers for the show – and it’s hilariously brutal.

“The most brutal show to work for since Ellen.”

Ouch!

from Ellen Degeneres GIFs via Gfycat

These are some YouTube reactions we enjoyed.

“Because he’s the only one old enough to have played outside ” LOL I DIED laughing.

Strawberry MoonWoman

“Gave us the easiest group halloween costumes ever” is possibly the best line in the video.

Katie Cramton

I feel like North Korea would let this movie be played all across the country to show how bad the south and capitalism is lol.

YesterdaysChunda

Trevor Omondi had his own pretty brutal assessment.

Squid game is just an R rated version of Takeshi’s castle.

Source Screen Junkies Image Screengrab