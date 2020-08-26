The Honest Trailer for Mean Girls is so fetch

Mean Girls – or should that be Meme Girls? – is Tina Fey’s coming of age comedy, which doubles as an exposé of clique culture, backbiting and lies. It could have been set in a parliament near you – or on social media.

The Honest Trailers people have had a go at it – and …well, see for yourself.

“The funniest comedy to ever be adapted from a non-fiction parenting advice book.”

They should have had that on the posters.

Here are a few of the comments.

“God, Karen you’re so stupid!” …Wow, that movie was prophetic!

chrisstevens2

“Mean Girls, a prophetic story about American Politics in 2020.”

S A

“The arc of this whole movie is the sole reason I dropped out of high school. People just suck…”

The Spice Melange

If only everything were

“Nothing a single apology and an afternoon of trust falls can’t fix.”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimised by Gavin Williamson.

