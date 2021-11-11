People enjoyed this trolley guy’s ‘petty revenge’ on a lazy shopper

Videos

Next time you think about not returning your shopping trolley to wear it belongs, beware. Because this guy could be on duty in the supermarket car park.

‘Her laugh made this video even better,’ said behy20 over on Reddit. Well, maybe.

If you’re thinking that it surely had to be staged, then you’re not alone. But it still made us smile.

‘Those are some f-ing silent carts …’

Thebedless ‘Also where the hell where they getting them? It was like a black hole or something.’

R8iojak87 ‘Takes me out of the video instantly if it’s staged, these people weren’t acting like human beings.’

MASTODON_ROCKS ‘We’ve got two years of evidence that people do not in fact act like human beings.’

hwarang_ ‘Seriously, where did all those carts come from??’

oldIronfoot ‘Alternate dimension DUH.’

darbs-face ‘It is funny but it’s also obviously staged.’

PM_Me_Yourbutts ‘100% He has side view mirrors, he would see a guy in a yellow high-vs jacket crouching next to his car.’

garry4321

In summary, this.

‘You can definitely judge a person by if they put a cart back or not.’

mofoofinvention

Source Reddit u/behy20