This guy running a ‘terrifying gauntlet’ is 34 seconds very well spent
Whatever kind of day you’re having, this video of a ‘Terrifying Gauntlet’ shared by goatishrust over on Reddit will surely make it just a little bit better.
Fabulously done everyone!
‘The Guy thinking he is literally a Jedi for a moment lol.’
TurinTuram
‘I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.’
gamer123098
‘I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.’
Limited_Sanity
‘Holding his balls with no risk to injury … a true man.’
cheekiebstrd
‘Man got trolled so hard.’
Wonderful_Weight5497
‘I love that he laughs along at the end and still has no idea.’
FleetiePie
‘The five D’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.’
moonshotjosh
To conclude …
‘This is what a funny but harmless prank looks like.’
captaincockfart
Source Reddit u/goatishrust