This guy running a ‘terrifying gauntlet’ is 34 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2021

Whatever kind of day you’re having, this video of a ‘Terrifying Gauntlet’ shared by goatishrust over on Reddit will surely make it just a little bit better.

Fabulously done everyone!

‘The Guy thinking he is literally a Jedi for a moment lol.’
TurinTuram

‘I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.’
gamer123098

‘I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.’
Limited_Sanity

‘Holding his balls with no risk to injury … a true man.’
cheekiebstrd

‘Man got trolled so hard.’
Wonderful_Weight5497

‘I love that he laughs along at the end and still has no idea.’
FleetiePie

‘The five D’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.’
moonshotjosh

To conclude …

‘This is what a funny but harmless prank looks like.’
captaincockfart

Source Reddit u/goatishrust