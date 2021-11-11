The judge in a far-right murder case has Trump’s rally song as his ringtone

News

The trial of Trump fanboy, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was caught on film shooting three people at the protests in Kenosha last year has been something of a three-ring circus.

The judge, Bruce Schroeder, ruled against the prosecution team referring to the dead as ‘victims’, as well as barring them from mentioning the accused’s white supremacist links.

Rittenhouse Courtroom LAWYER: Your honor, I’d like to enter the word THE into evidence. JUDGE: You have some real nerve trying to push that deception. You enter THE, then what’s next? Entire sentences? One more move like that and I will have you disbarred! Overruled! — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 10, 2021

He also showed just how seriously he takes his role by *checks notes* reading a cookie catalogue during proceedings.

The highlight of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial BY FAR was when the judge was just casually reading a catalog to order cookies. pic.twitter.com/UAYQoIK4l1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

There was a brief recess on Wednesday, to allow the 18-year-old defendant to stop pretending to cry crying.

Kyle Rittenhouse cries while testifying pic.twitter.com/ZyIn1pt6Za — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse makes crying noises while his eyes mysteriously stay dry. https://t.co/tTqSVySe0E — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 10, 2021

Also on Wednesday, the judge forgot to switch off his phone, resulting in this embarrassing and somewhat alarming incident.

Judge Schroeder’s phone rings in the middle of the Rittenhouse trial, and it just happens to be the theme song from the Trump rallies when he walks on stage. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/3LE44QwNkB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2021

Trump and his camp all offered arguments in support of Rittenhouse after the shootings, leaving major questions about the judge’s impartiality – and his, erm, judgement.

I couldn't write this shit and get away with it. https://t.co/usxlNXXlF7 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 10, 2021

Mistrial. Assign a new judge. https://t.co/jP0YJ2UOxg — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 10, 2021

Very on brand for this country's justice system. https://t.co/DXerTFgvxE — Sam White (@samwhiteout) November 10, 2021

The ringtone is the headline but what level of amateurism does it take to forget to put your phone on silent? https://t.co/3cwy2f2cru — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 10, 2021

Next he's gonna say "let's go brandon" and give the old 👌 — starts with m (@starts_with_m) November 10, 2021

This would explain a lot.

Are we sure the whole trial isn’t an SNL skit — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 10, 2021

