Mark Hamill had the funniest takedown of the tiny pro-Trump rally at the Capitol

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the organisers of a pro-Trump rally held in Washington DC to protest on behalf of the people being prosecuted for taking part in the shocking Capitol riot on 6 January.

The ‘Justice for J6’ rally was so poorly attended that protestors were comprehensively outnumbered by police officers and journalists who turned up to cover it.

Current scene at Justice for J6 rally, seems like more press than actual rally attendees pic.twitter.com/IkiNToe3vn — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) September 18, 2021

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine.

It looks like the #JusticeforJ6 “Rally” could have been an email. pic.twitter.com/YLfxWOiBb4 — Erich with an “h” 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) September 18, 2021

Massive crowds for J6. pic.twitter.com/CmHWvbUFLh — Turn Texas Blue (@Blue_Texas2022) September 18, 2021

The J6 rally is yuuuuuge. pic.twitter.com/WsD5rxGh5L — Melissa (@MeliMels99) September 18, 2021

The Justice for J6 rally could have just been a group text. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 18, 2021

If you’re thinking about counterprotesting that ‘Justice for J6’ rally in D.C this weekend, please don’t, Delta got this one. — Covie (@covie_93) September 16, 2021

But we reckon the best response came from Luke Skywalker himself.

Yesterday’s so-called “Justice For January 6th” Rally was a complete flop. I’ve seen bigger crowds at meetings of the Star Wars Holiday Special Fan Club. pic.twitter.com/uv0BSVE5sn — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2021

Boom.

And less fantasy — Politics Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) September 19, 2021

And just in case you want to know more about the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, there’s a rather good piece about it here.

And if you really want to know more …

