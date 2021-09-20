Celebrity

Mark Hamill had the funniest takedown of the tiny pro-Trump rally at the Capitol

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the organisers of a pro-Trump rally held in Washington DC to protest on behalf of the people being prosecuted for taking part in the shocking Capitol riot on 6 January.

The ‘Justice for J6’ rally was so poorly attended that protestors were comprehensively outnumbered by police officers and journalists who turned up to cover it.

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine.

But we reckon the best response came from Luke Skywalker himself.

Boom.

And just in case you want to know more about the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, there’s a rather good piece about it here.

And if you really want to know more …

