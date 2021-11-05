Owen Paterson is leaving the ‘cruel world of politics’ – 17+ votes of no confidence

News

We’re now onto Part 3 of the Owen Paterson Lobbying Trilogy. Peter Jackson is jotting down ideas for the blockbuster, and Michael Sheen is already being fitted for a wig.

Here’s the catch-up –

Part 1 – The MP for North Shropshire is found guilty of ‘egregious’ breaches of parliamentary lobbying rules, but his Tory colleagues vote to reform the standards investigation procedure. This leads to widespread condemnation.

If only the protective ring thrown around care homes had matched the one thrown around Owen Paterson. — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) November 3, 2021

.@OwenPaterson how much to resign? — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 3, 2021

Part 2 – Realising how badly the move has gone down with the voting public, the government u-turns and puts his one-month suspension back on the table.

It has very much been Owen Paterson versus Disbelief in the UK Suspension championships. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) November 4, 2021

One thing I have learned about leadership is that the best way to instil loyalty is to strong-arm people into making a terrible decision and then do a U-turn and disown them. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 4, 2021

Part 3 – Paterson takes his ball and goes home. No mention is made of Danny Wallace being involved.

BREAKING: Owen Paterson quitting as an MP. "I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics." By-election. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 4, 2021

His resignation – and choice of words – raised more than a few eyebrows. Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

This shouldn't need saying, but Paterson's self-pitying resignation statement about the "cruel world" of politics is disingenuous horseshit. He took money from companies and then used his political position to act on their behalf. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 4, 2021

2.

So. Farewell then Owen “Only a madman would actually leave the single market” Paterson. What a legacy you leave. https://t.co/yh4llRpPW7 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 4, 2021

3.

Owen Paterson is right Politics is a cruel world …when you vote: – Against same sex marriage – Against equal gay rights – Against raising welfare benefits in line with inflation – Against measures to prevent climate change – For raising the tuition fee cap What a guy — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 4, 2021

4.

if anyone has a spare £100,000 i would like to experience the cruel world of politics please — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 4, 2021

5.

It's right that Owen Paterson has gone because of the egregious way he broke the rules & lobbied Ministers whilst getting paid £££ But what really matters is that Johnson was never out to save Paterson's skin but to attack the Standards Commissioner to protect his own — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 4, 2021

6.

The cruel world of actions resulting in consequences. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 4, 2021

7.

Owen Paterson has resigned to spend more time with his other jobs. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 4, 2021

8.