News

Owen Paterson is leaving the ‘cruel world of politics’ – 17+ votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2021

We’re now onto Part 3 of the Owen Paterson Lobbying Trilogy. Peter Jackson is jotting down ideas for the blockbuster, and Michael Sheen is already being fitted for a wig.

Here’s the catch-up –

Part 1 – The MP for North Shropshire is found guilty of ‘egregious’ breaches of parliamentary lobbying rules, but his Tory colleagues vote to reform the standards investigation procedure.

This leads to widespread condemnation.

Part 2 – Realising how badly the move has gone down with the voting public, the government u-turns and puts his one-month suspension back on the table.

Part 3 – Paterson takes his ball and goes home. No mention is made of Danny Wallace being involved.

His resignation – and choice of words – raised more than a few eyebrows. Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2