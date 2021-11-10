‘Being a little too cocky a little too soon’ is a supremely satisfying watch

Sport

You don’t have to like American Football to appreciate this salutary lesson for us all.

‘Being a little too cocky a little too soon,’ said ExpertAccident who shared it over on Reddit.

Wait for it, wait for it …

Well, he won’t be doing that again.

‘Dude tripped over his ego.’

sirjunkinthetrunk ‘You love to see it, some lessons need to be learned the hard way.’

Ok_Gate_446 ‘And a little too upset too soon too. He was in the perfect place to stop the return run right there but he was on the ground.’

newhunter18 ‘That was my first thought. Dude just gave up …’

CaliforniaRitz ‘If at first you don’t succeed, curl up into a ball and cry.’

Source Reddit u/ExpertAccident