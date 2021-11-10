13 of the funniest resignation letters worth quitting your job for

Life

When you’ve decided it’s time to move on and it’s the right moment to quit your job, there are two ways you can go about it.

You can leave with a bang or a whimper.

And these 13 people who headed off to pastures new decided to go with a bang. A very big bang.

1. ‘I just quit my job the best way I know how’

2. So, my brother-in-law has resigned from his 9-to-5 job in spectacular fashion. Jerry Maguire meets Masterchef’

3. ‘One of my co-workers quit today. We found this on his desktop’



4. ‘[Not mine] very creative resignation letter’

5. ‘Resigning from a shitty job with style’

6. Handing in this resignation letter today’



7. ‘My husband’s letter of resignation’



8. ‘Look what my coworker and I left on the break room table today’

9. ‘My ex-manager wouldn’t give me my last paycheck without a resignation letter…’

10. ‘The other day I handed in my resignation poem informing them of my last day and giving them my two weeks notice’



11. ‘A resignation letter from my last job’



12. ‘This is how I turned in my 2 week notice today at my job I hate’



13. ‘After telling my work that I am leaving, they said I must make a formal resignation letter. So in response, I went all out’

