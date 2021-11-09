This may be the most spectacular exercise ball fail of all time

Weird World

Over on TikTok, professional acrobat @rowen.circus has shared a video of an attempt to use an exercise ball that didn’t simply fail, it failed spectacularly – and kept on failing.

It screams ‘clown’ a lot louder than ‘acrobat’, but we’re really glad he’d done his stretching first.

The two-month-old clip has recently gone viral after being shared by a bigger account, and has now been viewed more than 24 million times, picking up over five million likes in the process.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This was simply the perfect analogy.

To prove that he probably could have done that if he’d tried, here’s a taste of his skills under more controlled conditions.

