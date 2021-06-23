This triathlon runner celebrating too early is a supremely satisfying fail

Sport

In an admittedly niche category, this is surely the most satisfying finish to a triathlon you’ll ever see.

After all that running, swimming and cycling, the race leader started the ‘celebrating’ bit just a moment too early (and you don’t have to speak Spanish to enjoy it).

A vore, deixeu el postureo ja! En serio 😂 😂 😂

Volum a tope pic.twitter.com/t7Eau9tCOB — Gotet de Modernor (@elgotet) June 20, 2021

It’s fair to say he didn’t see that coming.

This is absolutely glorious 😅pic.twitter.com/SIObqQwuBx — FUN88 (@fun88eng) June 21, 2021

It's not over until you've crossed the line… https://t.co/r3pMznbtUZ — Steve Mott (@SidMott) June 20, 2021

And just in case you’re interested, it’s the Sagunto triathlon in eastern Spain and the guy in the lead is Mateo Bustos, beaten at the last moment by Germán Cister.

He won’t be doing that again.



Source Twitter @elgotet H/T Indy100