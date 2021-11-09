Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leo DiCaprio became a meme – and then Bezos joined in

Celebrity

A six-second video of Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

The three were captured briefly chatting to each other at the – Google, Google – Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art and Film Gala. And it’s all about Sanchez’s reaction, obviously.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

It prompted no end of comment as you might imagine.

Richest man in the world and ya girl still choosin https://t.co/YeG2kytSaf — Budget Jidenna 🇳🇬 (@MarchVeryOwn4) November 7, 2021

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

find somebody who looks at you the way jeff bezos’ gf looks at leonardo dicaprio https://t.co/p2LQDLXxxW — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 8, 2021

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

200 billion and his girl still scouting lmao give up https://t.co/LKHgg7PIoR — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) November 7, 2021

Your girl not supposed to look at another man like this. pic.twitter.com/9UJSlyFVix — The Biggest Homie (@CantBanKodaq) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021

This is the origin story of Lex Luthor😭 — ‘NoM (@nomzdaname) November 8, 2021

Bezos later took time out from exploring distant galaxies to join in the fun.

At least, we think he was joking.

The billionaires are wild today — Rafael Melendez (@Rafapafa) November 8, 2021

That sign is three feet tall — Brendel (@Brendelbored) November 8, 2021

🤣🤣 sometimes I forget billionaires see the same jokes we see.. or is he serious 🤔 😈 — Jamal Campbell (@HeisTooTall) November 8, 2021

Source Twitter @2cooI2blog