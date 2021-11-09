Celebrity

Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leo DiCaprio became a meme – and then Bezos joined in

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2021

A six-second video of Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

The three were captured briefly chatting to each other at the – Google, Google – Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art and Film Gala. And it’s all about Sanchez’s reaction, obviously.

It prompted no end of comment as you might imagine.

Bezos later took time out from exploring distant galaxies to join in the fun.

At least, we think he was joking.

Source Twitter @2cooI2blog