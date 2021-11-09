‘What makes absolutely no sense to you at all?’ – 27 of the most relatable responses

Life

It all began when someone called homo1ogize asked this over on Reddit.

‘What makes absolutely no sense to you at all?’

And it prompted lots of answers – a lot of answers – ranging from the profound to the funny, and plenty in between.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 27 of the most relatable.

‘How people can just go up to complete strangers and start a conversation. It comes as naturally to them as breathing.’

imakeverylittlemoney

‘How the moon is in perfect rotation with the earth to the point where we only see one side of the moon at all times no matter what’

N3RDAL3RT96

‘Also how the moon appears exactly the same size as the sun in the sky.

‘Google tells me: The Moon and Sun have virtually the same angular size in our sky because the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but it’s also about 400 times farther away. This allows us to see spectacular coronal displays and prominences during total solar eclipse.’

CircusSeal

‘People thinking the earth is flat.’

pablacho

‘You can break a bone and it will heal on its own, but if you develop a little cavity, you must get it filled.’

Capital_imrano

‘Teeth aren’t made out of the same cells as bones, therefore can’t heal like bones do.

Sirhc978

‘Still dumb in terms of evolution 😂’

Bigmeowzers

‘How babies just go from swimming/breathing in a pouch of goo to being born and able to breathe normal air. It makes no sense to me. How does something go from not breathing air to breathing air in like a second?’

doxiebark

‘The babies don’t get it either, that’s why they cry in confusion.’

puella_

‘How your body knows when to stop growing your eybrows, arm hair, leg hair, pubes, etc., but your facial hair and the hair on your head grows endlessly.’

SupaKoopa714

‘I don’t know how old you are, but this will eventually change.’

drlickalicous

‘Why does gold have inherent value to humans?’

aaronrandango2

‘Planes. It still amazes me how something that massive can fly.’

Regular_Logical343

‘House price rises. How seriously can people have so much money for crappy houses? Where are all these great paying jobs that service the mortgage?

‘My partner and I have decent middle class jobs (teacher, nurse) yet cannot afford to buy in the city where we live…. And not even close to the city where we live.

‘How can a pandemic wreck an economy… throw thousands out of work needing to rely on government handouts …. Yet house prices increase?

mwm1980

‘Bitcoin.’

hometowngypsy

‘I dont think 90% of people who invest in bitcoin understands it.’

SIIP00

‘How flies can get indoors easily but struggle to get out.’

isthisthepolice

‘Fucking magnets.’

oldjack

‘I also cannot understand why people fuck magnets.’

prophylaxitive

‘Because they’re attractive.’

NMSthow

‘Spending most daylight hours at work 5 out of 7 days’

FreshhPots