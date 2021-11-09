Boris Johnson’s maskless hospital photos went down as well as you’d expect – 19 sick burns

News

On Monday, MPs set aside several hours to debate the parliamentary standards system, in response to the Owen Paterson lobbying investigation and subsequent attempt to undermine its findings.

There was a notable absence on the government front bench.

Right now there’s a debate going on in Parliament It’s about MP standards And yet our standardless leader is missing As are 319 of the 365 Tory MPs Must have better things to do… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 8, 2021

Johnson was up in the North East, not getting his eyes tested in Barnard Castle, sadly, but gracing Northumberland’s Hexham hospital with his presence. His occasionally maskless presence.

The Prime Minister didn't wear a mask in any of the public areas of a hospital, unlike all the staff. This decision on his part makes me angrier than almost anything else, in a week bursting with evidence of Tory sleaze and arrogance. pic.twitter.com/c9zMM3HqCj — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) November 8, 2021

Following so soon on the heels of widespread criticism for sitting maskless in close proximity to national treasure Sir David Attenborough, it would be easy to suspect it might have been one of the PM’s famous dead cats.

Though we’re mystified as to the situation from which he might want to distract us.

Randox paid Owen Paterson £100,000/yr to lobby for them. Owen Paterson sat in on a call between Randox and @JimBethell, who dished out Covid contracts. Randox was awarded over £500m in Covid contracts without a tender or an open process. Let's call this what it is – corruption. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 8, 2021

The next row looming? Electoral Commission has given its initial findings in the Downing St flat refurb probe to CCHQ. https://t.co/lX4pew2NcM pic.twitter.com/xpeGv24Ihr — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 5, 2021

Boris Johnson asked why 16 of the most recent Conservative Party treasurers, who have given more than 3 million pounds to the party, have subsequently been given peerages, replies that "I’m focused on getting booster jabs rolled out." — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 8, 2021

BREXIT GAINS from trade deals:

0.01-0.02% of GDP LOSSES FROM BREXIT:

4% of GDP We lose 178 times more than we gain Welcome to Britain. The only country to impose sanctions on itself. https://t.co/gz3UekKTVo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 7, 2021

If you hear the Tories talk about fiscal responsibility, ask them why their £37,000,000,000 Test and Trace system 'failed to achieve its main objective'.https://t.co/slTM9daCLs — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) October 27, 2021

'Boris Johnson has admitted receiving a free holiday at a luxurious Spanish villa linked to Zac Goldsmith, the former MP who was given a peerage and job by the prime minister.' https://t.co/Lsb7pRqTz5 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 4, 2021

It’s a proper head scratcher.

Dead cat or not – people had a few things to say about it, and these have it covered.

1.

So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to turn up to Parliament to defend the sleazy corrupt government shenanigans of recent days. He’s now irresponsibly parading round a hospital without a mask. Patients and NHS staff deserve better than this. pic.twitter.com/wrrtcmrlZm — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) November 8, 2021

2.

Today I have mostly been hiding from a Commons debate while breathing all over healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/LMjIjMxZjK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 8, 2021

3.

Not content with killing enough people Mr Pile The Bodies High decides to wander around a hospital without a mask like some sort of covid fuelled ham based splatter cannon. pic.twitter.com/EHINg1zBAz — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 8, 2021

4.

Maybe all the Benny Hill stuff did really well in the focus groups… pic.twitter.com/NeP2NmLcGz — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 8, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson says he only wears masks in indoor settings with people he doesn’t know. Apart from hospitals obviously. No need for a mask there. pic.twitter.com/60lBRNABOp — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) November 8, 2021

6.

This shitbag went to a hospital today to avoid answering questions about the Owen Patterson debacle. Did the shitbag wear a mask? Did he fuck… pic.twitter.com/my57XnoJVX — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 8, 2021

7.

So the reason Johnson couldn’t attend the sleaze debate is because he had to go breathe particles at the immunocompromised — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 8, 2021

8.

He's in a hospital.

A hospital.

Where your relatives may be ill.

The Prime Minister. https://t.co/M9x8NruNPf — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) November 8, 2021

9.