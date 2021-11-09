News

Boris Johnson’s maskless hospital photos went down as well as you’d expect – 19 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2021

On Monday, MPs set aside several hours to debate the parliamentary standards system, in response to the Owen Paterson lobbying investigation and subsequent attempt to undermine its findings.

There was a notable absence on the government front bench.

Johnson was up in the North East, not getting his eyes tested in Barnard Castle, sadly, but gracing Northumberland’s Hexham hospital with his presence. His occasionally maskless presence.

Following so soon on the heels of widespread criticism for sitting maskless in close proximity to national treasure Sir David Attenborough, it would be easy to suspect it might have been one of the PM’s famous dead cats.

Though we’re mystified as to the situation from which he might want to distract us.

It’s a proper head scratcher.

Dead cat or not – people had a few things to say about it, and these have it covered.

