News

15 best reactions to Boris Johnson’s mask-free nap next to Sir David Attenborough

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2021

As you would expect from a conference aimed at tackling the huge climate crisis, a key speech at COP26 has been delivered by Sir David Attenborough, who has been concerned about the environment for most of his 95 years.

One shot of the great man in the conference hall showed that even the great and the good don’t always get to choose the company they keep.

Whether the PM was bored, sleepy or in deep contemplation of the grave topic, we can’t say – but can see that he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The UK Government’s current guidance on masks says this –

While no situation is risk free, there are actions we can take to protect ourselves and others around us.

We expect and recommend that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet.

via Gfycat

Tweeters weren’t impressed, especially with his close proximity to such a national treasure as David Attenborough.

In related news, the PM intends to head back to London on the presidential prime ministerial jet.

