15 best reactions to Boris Johnson’s mask-free nap next to Sir David Attenborough

As you would expect from a conference aimed at tackling the huge climate crisis, a key speech at COP26 has been delivered by Sir David Attenborough, who has been concerned about the environment for most of his 95 years.

Sir David Attenborough: "We must use this opportunity to create a more equal world and our motivation should not be fear, but hope… If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it." ~AA #COP26 pic.twitter.com/Fw61RdAv7r — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 1, 2021

One shot of the great man in the conference hall showed that even the great and the good don’t always get to choose the company they keep.

Whether the PM was bored, sleepy or in deep contemplation of the grave topic, we can’t say – but can see that he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The UK Government’s current guidance on masks says this –

While no situation is risk free, there are actions we can take to protect ourselves and others around us. We expect and recommend that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet.

Tweeters weren’t impressed, especially with his close proximity to such a national treasure as David Attenborough.

Time to wake up @borisjohnson the world is burning. Sir David Attenborough is paying attention to the climate crisis, it's time your Government did too #cop26 pic.twitter.com/NwblaibP6n — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 1, 2021

It’s one thing to show how little you care but quite another sit next to 95 year old David Attenborough and NOT wear a MASK. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/RiVEbRfDaL — Anna McMorrin MP ️‍ (@AnnaMcMorrin) November 1, 2021

Here’s our Prime Minister ‘leading by example’ by sitting without a mask on a global stage in the middle of a pandemic, next to Sir David Attenborough who is 95 years old. If Sir David is, why wouldn’t you? pic.twitter.com/tQdwNmkyz9 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) November 1, 2021

Either nobody else has heard that you can't catch Covid from your friends, or they aren't my friends.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/2mo8rEGztv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2021

“Listen, fellow world leader chaps, we need to carpe diem on this whole climate change kerfuffle, er, tempus fugit and what have you, anyway if you need me I’ll be over there having a little super-spreader kip until the private jet arrives.” pic.twitter.com/dKU5QokH56 — Max Morgan ️‍️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) November 1, 2021

The point of wearing a face mask is mainly to protect those around you. It shows you care for others. Johnson not wearing one, especially sat next to a national treasure like Attenborough says it all. pic.twitter.com/Fq8QO0DcKB — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 1, 2021

Takes an extra special kind of dickhead to not wear a mask to protect David fucking Attenborough pic.twitter.com/UwJFBxc3pz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2021

Boris Johnson managing to undermine Covid measures, #COP26 and just the entirety of Britain all in one go pic.twitter.com/KenTUHHfPN — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) November 1, 2021

You'd have a snooze if you'd be out on the sauce with Bolsonaro last night. pic.twitter.com/m9kR3c6s6T — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 1, 2021

Our Glorious Leader giving his all at #COP26. When you see Boris you just know it'll all be alright. #BorisJohnson #COP26Glasgow #Werefvcked pic.twitter.com/946ngaNK0S — GlennTweets (@Glenntwts) November 1, 2021

How much of a prick do you have to be to not wear a mask around national treasure Sir David Attenborough pic.twitter.com/WXvJzpVWAF — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 1, 2021

You can’t see anything when you are sleeping old man , https://t.co/RVhWUueBbG pic.twitter.com/VKkcKm8eRE — SpanishDan ”FBPE (@SpanishDan1) November 1, 2021

Johnson, acting as though it really is one minute to midnight…#COP26 #COP26Glasgow pic.twitter.com/iIjGlMPUtO — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) November 1, 2021

In related news, the PM intends to head back to London on the presidential prime ministerial jet.

He’s not even trying, is he? And nothing shows his commitment to #COP26 like booking your private jet to fly you home. #BorisJohnsonOut #TorySewageParty pic.twitter.com/e23eWp3uym — Tony Rawdin #FBPE #FBPA #FBSI #FBPPR (@tonyrawdin9) November 1, 2021

