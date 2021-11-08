This outrageously entitled 2-star review got entirely the responses it deserved
Early days we know but leading contender for entitled customer of the week is surely this, shared by Datsm1015 who said: ‘Not happy I paid for it.’
And it’s a proper jaw dropper.
Extraordinary enough that someone would have the thought. But doubly – triply – so that they’d take the time to share it with others.
And it got entirely the responses it deserved.
‘Maybe don’t buy a $300 blanket then’
North-Ad-5058
‘Or go sleep on a freezing street and wait for the blanket man🤷♀️’
misstalitha
‘I agree with OP I dont want a blanket especially if some gross dirty hobo gets one. I only want blankets stitched with the crushed dreams of the poor and down trodden.’
BrysonJT
‘I wear shoes stitched with the hair of orphans. Get on my level.’
JockBbcBoy
‘If I was insane enough to buy a 300 dollar blanket, I’d definitely prefer to buy it from a company that also donates them to the homeless.’
BStark15
And also this.
‘Is no one going to mention it says CANADA but has a Mexico Republic flag next to it lmao.’
ZzyzxFox
‘Bottom Canada strikes again.’
gnappyassassin
