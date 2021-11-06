‘What is a phrase most often used by a-holes?’ – 23 telltale quotes

Life

It all began when Redditor ThatNormieKid asked this.

“What is a phrase most often used by assholes?”

And the answers came thick and fast, like an I-Spy book of a-holes. Here are 23 of the most relatable.

How many will you hear today?

1.

‘Do you know who I am???’

JedLeland

2.

‘My dad owns a dealership.’

VampireVendetta

3.

‘Asks you why something happened … “Don’t give me excuses”’

Throwaweigh40

‘That one kills me. Like if your late to work or something and someone says why were you late. Well my explanation is that there was a car accident. Then they follow up with no excuses.’

SnooPeripherals2455

4.

‘When you call someone out on their toxic behavior and they respond with … “That’s just the way I am.”

meispissed

5.

‘I’m an Alpha. Or anything related to it.’

Ciellan

‘Tell them “calling yourself an alpha is the most beta thing you can do”. Easier than explaining A) humans aren’t wolves and B) normal wolf packs also don’t work that way.’

kdbartleby

6.

‘If you get it, you get it.’

ChillerIsMyName

7.

“You’ll change your mind.” It’s so fucking dismissive and annoying.’

ThunderHeavyRains

‘Especially in regards to having children. If someone in their mid-20s tells you they don’t plan on having any children in their life, you don’t get to decide that they are wrong.’

Agraywitch11

8.

‘Can’t you take a joke?’

hyperdream

9.

‘I’m brutally honest.’

MrBananaStorm

‘The people that say that are often times more interested in brutality than honesty.’

Naborsx21

10.

“Just saying” (after saying something completely inappropriate, ignorant, or unintelligently giving their personal take on a controversial trend they know little to nothing about)’

alcanreddit

11.

‘My truth.’

Ordinary-Reaction519

‘Oh I hate this one too. If “truth” is different from person to person, it isn’t truth.’

m_rei

12.

“I’m just kidding” “Relax” “I didn’t mean it”

M1nn1m0use