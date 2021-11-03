Fox News’s ‘White House turns Presidents orange’ theory is quite the watch

Videos

Time to take a trip through the looking glass now with that most Fox News of all Fox News presenters, Tucker Carlson.

Just when you think it can’t get any weirder, well, have a watch for yourself.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about the clip after it went viral on Reddit.

“We’re gonna stay on this story” absolutely killed me!’

1000Years0fDeath ‘Mind blown with everything I see from Tucker. It’s like a satire of itself, there’s nothing you can say to make fun of it that’s worse than what it is.’

aspoonj ‘It’s like he watched the Colbert Report and thought, ‘I should do this, but unironically.’

lurkitosupreme ‘Fun fact: Trump blamed energy efficient lighting (LED’s) for making him appear orange. He overturned a ruling from Bush that banned non energy efficient bulbs.’

Dropped-pie ‘My sister told me tucker looks like he’s constantly watching someone eat mayo straight from the jar and I can never unsee it Lmaoo’

Beach_Brad16 ‘If this weren’t 2021, I would almost think the Onion dubbed over Tucker’s voice in parody, but this really is the world we live in.’

Typonomicon

He was surely joking. Wasn’t he?

‘Tucker Carlson is a jackass but this is some top tier trolling. I can’t help but laugh at it.’

Michelanvalo

And if you’re thinking lots of people pointed out the same thing, you’d be right.

‘Who’s gonna tell him?’

Maxwell_is_god ‘You mean tell Carlson he’s orange too?’

Feeling_Ad_6126 ‘Orange man says orange man looks like orange man.’

Morley_Lives

