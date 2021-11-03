News

CNN skewered Boris Johnson for not wearing a mask and it’s how all these interviews should be done

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2021

You’ll have seen by now the footage of Boris Johnson not wearing a mask while he was sat next to Sir David Attenborough at COP26 (Johnson’s the one with his eyes shut).

It’s mandatory to wear face masks in most indoor public faces in Scotland particularly, presumably, if you’re sat next to a 95-year-old national treasure.

But while much of the media simply ignored the picture, CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour thought she’d put the question direct to the so-called prime minster.

And people were very glad she did, shared by @Haggis_UK on Twitter.

And it wasn’t the only time Amanpour took Johnson to task. This is also very much worth watching too.

More of this sort of thing over here, please. And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude, this.

READ MORE

21 of the most jaw-dropping ‘Bad Vaccine Takes’ on Twitter

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK Twitter @camanpour