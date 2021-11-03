CNN skewered Boris Johnson for not wearing a mask and it’s how all these interviews should be done

News

You’ll have seen by now the footage of Boris Johnson not wearing a mask while he was sat next to Sir David Attenborough at COP26 (Johnson’s the one with his eyes shut).

Here’s our Prime Minister ‘leading by example’ by sitting without a mask on a global stage in the middle of a pandemic, next to Sir David Attenborough who is 95 years old. If Sir David is, why wouldn’t you? pic.twitter.com/tQdwNmkyz9 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) November 1, 2021

It’s mandatory to wear face masks in most indoor public faces in Scotland particularly, presumably, if you’re sat next to a 95-year-old national treasure.

But while much of the media simply ignored the picture, CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour thought she’d put the question direct to the so-called prime minster.

And people were very glad she did, shared by @Haggis_UK on Twitter.

Boris Johnson tries to explain why he wasn’t wearing a mask while sitting next to Sir David Attenborough. 🤦#COP26 pic.twitter.com/hW1wpNbPHU — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 2, 2021

And it wasn’t the only time Amanpour took Johnson to task. This is also very much worth watching too.

Case numbers are spiking but UK PM @BorisJohnson is sticking to his plan despite some calls to introduce a mask mandate. I asked him why he isn’t changing course. “I am watching the data,” he says. The PM called on the public to “get their third jab, get their booster.” pic.twitter.com/oe2BamLk14 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 2, 2021

More of this sort of thing over here, please. And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

It's just so embarrassing to see how he makes us look to the rest of the world. And his fans still think they're the 'patriots' https://t.co/Aiv5mKOTiW — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 2, 2021

2.

Only a short clip, but less buffoonery from our PM when he’s talking to international media. He knows he can’t get easy laughs and sniggers. It’s striking how ineffective and lost he becomes. https://t.co/8QYC89aXNd — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) November 2, 2021

3.

Why does it take a US journalist to ask him this critical question? https://t.co/ckHqWanIpn — Anna Turley 💙 (@annaturley) November 2, 2021

4.

How is a man who has cheated so much he even has secret children this bad at lying pic.twitter.com/hHdwywrz51 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 2, 2021

5.

He has nothing to say. No justification.

He is just the very worst person at the very worst time. https://t.co/ezS8mbpYLT — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 2, 2021

6.

There is only one answer – one he is incapable of feeling, understanding or giving: “I am mortified and deeply sorry at having been so incredibly thoughtless – I hope people can forgive me.” https://t.co/toi0esEx6h — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) November 2, 2021

7.

He is the very worst of us all, @BorisJohnson. An awful human being with no scintella of regard for anyone other than himself. About to tell another bare-faced lie until he realised he couldn’t, so told an unprovable one instead. #kmt https://t.co/BYBysI8SJP — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) November 2, 2021

8.

It's easy & tempting to castigate British broadcasters who get to interview Johnson – in some cases frequently – while failing to get close to this level of fact-based scrutiny. But the criticism overlooks just how good @camanpour is at her job. My goodness, though, he's a mess. https://t.co/VikResLkhp — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 2, 2021

9.

Keep watching to about 2'12" when Amanpour's facial expression quite clearly says "How in hell did I end up having to pretend to listen carefully to abject, incoherent guff from what appears to be a decomposing, birdshit-stained scarecrow?" https://t.co/7z5NDy36ix — OH GOD, WHAT NOW? Formerly Remainiacs (@OhGodWhatNowPod) November 2, 2021

To conclude, this.

The virus doesn’t know if you normally meet someone or not. It really doesn’t care. It will infect whether they are friend or foe. Wear a mask regardless. https://t.co/1ik9bbegHw — Prof Cath Noakes #Ventilate 😷 💙 (@CathNoakes) November 2, 2021

