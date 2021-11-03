Videos

Facepalm of the week

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2021

Over in the US Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled off a major upset by being elected as Virginia’s next governor.

Media organisations called the race for Youngkin, who beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, with 99% of the votes counted in Virginia, which Joe Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election just last year.

We only mention it because of this interview with a Virginia voter posted by comedy duo @TheGoodLiars on Twitter which wins facepalm of the week.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!

READ MORE

CNN skewered Boris Johnson for not wearing a mask and it’s how all these interviews should be done

Source Twitter @TheGoodLiars