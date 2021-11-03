Videos

Over in the US Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled off a major upset by being elected as Virginia’s next governor.

Media organisations called the race for Youngkin, who beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, with 99% of the votes counted in Virginia, which Joe Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election just last year.

We only mention it because of this interview with a Virginia voter posted by comedy duo @TheGoodLiars on Twitter which wins facepalm of the week.

This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 1, 2021

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I’m concerned that this person represents a large portion of this country. https://t.co/ONs0AxIsIU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 2, 2021

Hate is easier than thinking. That’s why it sells so well. https://t.co/ItuyoOQlyd — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 1, 2021

This is your brain on Fox. https://t.co/wjfTL6Ma9g — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) November 1, 2021

This is what a successful election strategy looks like https://t.co/OvZSN70tFC — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) November 3, 2021

This is what manufactured culture wars – meant to distract you from elites robbing this country blind – results in. https://t.co/wWNrEzQ1jQ — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) November 1, 2021

And follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!

READ MORE

CNN skewered Boris Johnson for not wearing a mask and it’s how all these interviews should be done

Source Twitter @TheGoodLiars