Olympian gymnast Nile Wilson’s human bowling ball stunt is 14 seconds very well spent

Former competitive artistic gymnast and Olympic medal winner, Nile Wilson, may have retired, but that has simply given him more time to show off his impressive skills in less formal settings.

Here he is posing a credible threat to Jackie Chan’s future share of Hollywood stunt work.

And you know what they say about the famous – they put their pants on the same way as the rest of us. One leg at a time.

Nope.

This is how he spent that first lockdown.

But we simply can’t stop watching this impressive stunt, in which he and fellow gymnast Ash Watson turned themselves into a human bowling ball.

Just …how?

Here’s what TikTok users had to say.

One comment summed it up –

Source Nile Wilson Image Screengrab