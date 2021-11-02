Olympian gymnast Nile Wilson’s human bowling ball stunt is 14 seconds very well spent
Former competitive artistic gymnast and Olympic medal winner, Nile Wilson, may have retired, but that has simply given him more time to show off his impressive skills in less formal settings.
Here he is posing a credible threat to Jackie Chan’s future share of Hollywood stunt work.
@nilewilsonator
Not 1 but 2 🥋🤸🏼 ##flips ##kicks ##gymnastics ##taekwondo ##fyp
And you know what they say about the famous – they put their pants on the same way as the rest of us. One leg at a time.
Nope.
This is how he spent that first lockdown.
A 'casual' afternoon at home for Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson.
📷 IG: Nile Wilson#StayStrong #StayActive @NileMW @BritGymnastics pic.twitter.com/ST7BUfPkD1
— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 21, 2020
But we simply can’t stop watching this impressive stunt, in which he and fellow gymnast Ash Watson turned themselves into a human bowling ball.
@nilewilsonator
Best strike of my bowling career 🎳🤸🏼♀️ ##strike ##humanbowlingball ##tenpinbowling ##foryou ##fyp
Just …how?
Here’s what TikTok users had to say.
One comment summed it up –
READ MORE
Joe Tracini’s Olympic gymnastics commentary gets the gold medal for comedy
Source Nile Wilson Image Screengrab