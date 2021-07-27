Joe Tracini’s Olympic gymnastics commentary gets the gold medal for comedy

Videos

The 2020 Olympics are already unusual because they’re being held in 2021, and when you add to that the fact that the events are taking place without spectators, it’s an experience unlike any other games that have gone before.

Viewers at home are still thrilled when their favourites win, and hang onto every word of the commentary, despite the fact that it could never match up to this slick analysis of Great Britain’s Max Whitlock’s horizontal bar routine, provided by the very funny Joe Tracini.

It’s been an honour commentating the gymnastics today. pic.twitter.com/ZaBeoNRkNi — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 24, 2021

“Max Whitlock on the curtain rail, hoping for a full colon.”

Like the man says –

IT’S BACK.

Call your Nan. Get your cat.

WHAT A TUESDAY. https://t.co/UjjPUQ9Piq — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 26, 2021

The video has had 3.3 million views in less than three days, and has gathered many ringing endorsements and delighted reactions.

I ❤️ this very much x https://t.co/AXulsEzzrF — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) July 25, 2021

NEVER fails to crack me up https://t.co/S3damvmrZA — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 24, 2021

My kids are now all walking around the house shouting ‘SPOOKY BASSOON’ and ‘DINGUS’ 😂

Wonderful stuff. I think we need a slice of @joetracini on #OlympicBreakfast this week https://t.co/tMPj0OfwcS — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 25, 2021

Perhaps the best endorsement of all came from none other than Max Whitlock himself.

Haha brilliant 😂👏 — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 25, 2021

Thank you, actual Max Whitlock. You’re amazing mate, good luck over there. — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 25, 2021

Showed the whole team, everyone loves it!! Thank you 😊👍 — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 26, 2021

With the success of the video, Joe had this message.

Dear one million people that watched this in less than 24 hours.

I’ve got a bit of my brain that makes me hate me, then convinces me that everybody else hates me as much as I do.

That bit is broken, thanks for reminding me that it’s a lying piece of shite.

Hugs,

Me x https://t.co/UjjPUQ9Piq — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 25, 2021

To which we, as some of those now three million-plus people, say –

Dear Joe, You’re a wonderful and talented man who makes a lot of people’s days brighter with your talent. That broken bit of brain couldn’t be more wrong. Thanks for all the laughs. Hugs back. Us. x

