Joe Tracini’s Olympic gymnastics commentary gets the gold medal for comedy

Poke Staff. Updated July 27th, 2021

The 2020 Olympics are already unusual because they’re being held in 2021, and when you add to that the fact that the events are taking place without spectators, it’s an experience unlike any other games that have gone before.

Viewers at home are still thrilled when their favourites win, and hang onto every word of the commentary, despite the fact that it could never match up to this slick analysis of Great Britain’s Max Whitlock’s horizontal bar routine, provided by the very funny Joe Tracini.

“Max Whitlock on the curtain rail, hoping for a full colon.”

Like the man says –

The video has had 3.3 million views in less than three days, and has gathered many ringing endorsements and delighted reactions.

Perhaps the best endorsement of all came from none other than Max Whitlock himself.

With the success of the video, Joe had this message.

To which we, as some of those now three million-plus people, say –

Dear Joe,

You’re a wonderful and talented man who makes a lot of people’s days brighter with your talent. That broken bit of brain couldn’t be more wrong.

Thanks for all the laughs.

Hugs back.

Us. x

