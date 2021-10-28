‘Tell me you’ve not been to church without telling me you’ve not been to church’

Videos

This clip of a church service has gone wildly viral because, well, no spoilers.

‘When you’ve never been to church,’ said ConsistentDot2354 who shared it over on Reddit.

So much to enjoy there, we don’t know whose expression we prefer the best by the end of it.

‘No one else gets god. Only him.’

malnox ‘Jesus was light headed after that blood loss.’

PassageProfessional7 You don’t actually need to go to church every week you just need to go once and get wasted.’

draw_it_now ‘Fun fact, you can’t pour out consecrated wine because it’s taboo, which is why you’ll sometimes see the priest knock back the rest of the goblet after all the people have shuffled through. ‘My mom discovered this while volunteering to help on Sunday, after pouring the majority of a bottle into the eucharist cup, the priest had to finish off a half a bottle of wine himself.’

Dafuzz

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

‘What was meant to happen?’

tom123qwerty ‘You just take a sip.’

Beautifulsky333

READ MORE

Mum’s takedown of a neighbour who complained about her 8 y/o’s chalk drawings is A++

Source gfycat Reddit u/ConsistentDot2354