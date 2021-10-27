Life

Mum’s takedown of a neighbour who complained about her 8 y/o’s chalk drawings is A++

Poke Staff. Updated October 27th, 2021

People love the way this mum dealt with an outrageously entitled neighbour who complained about her daughter drawing chalk pictures on the pavement.

Writer Ashley Woodfolk decided to leave a final message – in chalk, on the pavement, obviously – and it went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s simply A++.

Here’s what she had to say in full.

And here’s what it looked like on the ground.

Absolutely epic.

And just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

Last word to @AshWrites.

Source Twitter @AshWrites