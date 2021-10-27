Mum’s takedown of a neighbour who complained about her 8 y/o’s chalk drawings is A++

Life

People love the way this mum dealt with an outrageously entitled neighbour who complained about her daughter drawing chalk pictures on the pavement.

Writer Ashley Woodfolk decided to leave a final message – in chalk, on the pavement, obviously – and it went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s simply A++.

GOOD EVENING TO EVERYONE EXCEPT the woman at my co-op who complained to the board about me and my toddler using sidewalk chalk in the courtyard. So I wrote her a little letter.

In sidewalk chalk. In the courtyard. pic.twitter.com/Tbw52ZtVV1 — Ashley Woodfolk (@AshWrites) October 26, 2021

Here’s what she had to say in full.



And here’s what it looked like on the ground.

Absolutely epic.

And just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

WHO HAS AN ISSUE WITH SIDEWALK CHALK?! IT WASHES AWAY. I’m so angry for you. But wowww that’s a fantastic response. You’re amazing. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lauren Gibaldi: BATTLE OF THE BANDS out now! (@laurengibaldi) October 26, 2021

They wanna complain bc kids don’t go outside, then proceed to complain about kids playing outside. 🙄 — ⛈taylor. (@TaylorDawn_) October 26, 2021

1. This is badass 2. Sidewalk chalk?! Complaining about SIDEWALK CHALK?! You can walk right over it, ma’am. — Alicia Thompson (@aliciabooks) October 26, 2021

I just… sigh. This was much classier than I would’ve been pic.twitter.com/VtEHGCTwN7 — Meredith Ireland (@MeredithIreland) October 26, 2021

I hope it doesn’t rain for a month. — (((Andrew Zack)))/TZC: Masked & Vaxxed (@thezackcompany) October 26, 2021

Early in the pandemic my neighbors drew in sidewalk chalk all over the neighborhood. It brought me so much joy. I’m sorry your neighbor hates happiness. You were way nicer and classier than I would have been. — Lacy (@pale_face_lace) October 26, 2021

The chalk is mightier than the sword. — KC Hadley is vaccinated with glorious purpose (@khadley11) October 26, 2021

Last word to @AshWrites.

Since this blew up, I gotta mention that I write books, and if you choose to buy them, consider it a donation to my kid’s chalk fund. 😊https://t.co/4ZtnWuJPJN But honestly, you guys have calmed me down so much with all your affirming messages. Thank you. ❤️ — Ashley Woodfolk (@AshWrites) October 26, 2021

Source Twitter @AshWrites