This request for free labour recreating a ‘vintage McDonald’s playground’ is a proper jaw dropper

There’s a whole corner of Reddit devoted to ‘choosing beggars’, entitled people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And this is a classic of its type, an appeal for free labour to help recreate a ‘vintage McDonald’s playground’ which is so good it got people thinking it must be a joke. Isn’t it?

‘Too Busy, just like Mcdonald’s,’ said Redditor AmokinKS who shared it.

So much to enjoy we didn’t know where to start. But these people did.

‘Ok this HAS to be a joke.’

planet_chuck ‘I love everything about this. I’m certain it’s a joke, but I would love for it to be genuine.’

nvPilot ‘Egg sandwiches for $4, like McDonald’s.’

Calkky ‘”Theme park” … a spiral slide.’

mausoliamx ‘Ah yes, every childs favorite theme park food – egg sandwiches.’

ItDontMather ‘Ah, yes. I am sure parents would love to take their kids there, I hope his insurance covers everything …’

VladVonEisberg “If your day falls on a major holiday that visit is voided though I’m just too busy for substitution days” – The park isn’t even setup and business is already too much 😂’

nicelium

Source Reddit u/AmokinKS