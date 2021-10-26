Life

Takedown of the day goes to this, shared by VespasianTheMortal over on Reddit who said: ‘Killed a guy and one country in a single sentence.’

And they’re not kidding in this exchange in the comments beneath the most Australian TV interview ever.

Mega oof.

Turns out it was a new twist on an old joke borrowed from a neighbour (the late New Zealand prime minister Robert Muldoon said the annual exodus of Kiwis to Australia raised the average IQ of both countries) but no less funny for that.

And here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘As soon as I figure out if I’m insulted, I’m gonna decide if I’m pissed.’

TheMooseIsBlue ‘If you are from the USA then you were insulted.’

NapClub ‘This joke is yet another thing the Aussies have stolen from NZ …’

MrBadger1978 ‘In case anyone is confused the person who moved intelligence is between the average intelligence of Aus and USA , with Aus also having a higher intelligence.’

ImaginaryTutor ‘You’re explaining this to Aussies, right?’

mac2914 ‘Explaining it to myself first.’

ImaginaryTutor

