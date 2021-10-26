The hilariously brutal takedown of this furious anti-vaxxer is sheer perfection

Science

The only good thing about anti-vaxxers – stick with us – is the increasingly inventive and hilarious ways in which are owned into next year.

And this is one of the very best, a woman who wasn’t happy after it turning up for a concert and finding out she had to have proof of vaccination or be willing to take a test.

The response, by @soogia1 over on TikTok, was simply blistering.

Boom!

It’s since been shared thousands of times on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

That felt so good 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZsCh1J2R2G — Jonathan Webers  (@JWeber988) October 17, 2021

How many times can I like this? Awesome — Laurie P (@LauriePeaslee) October 17, 2021

Had to watch it more than once she was on point on everything . I especially liked if you like it you can leave , that one for me, lol — alphonso pines (@shonuffdown) October 18, 2021

“If you don’t like it – you can leave.” This is perfection…pic.twitter.com/nC2tznAWYg — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 25, 2021

Is there a 12 hour version of this? I'd watch. — KLP (@krons) October 25, 2021

"Ooh scared me, little goblin!" Also that ending revitalised my entire soul — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) October 25, 2021

Source TikTok @soogia1 Twitter @JWeber988 H/T Twitter @RexChapman