The hilariously brutal takedown of this furious anti-vaxxer is sheer perfection
The only good thing about anti-vaxxers – stick with us – is the increasingly inventive and hilarious ways in which are owned into next year.
And this is one of the very best, a woman who wasn’t happy after it turning up for a concert and finding out she had to have proof of vaccination or be willing to take a test.
The response, by @soogia1 over on TikTok, was simply blistering.
@soogia1 Yes, @Kara Sharpf this applies to you too. #getvaccinated #murica #IKnowWhatYouDid #MakeItCinematic ♬ original sound – Soogia (soo-jee-yah)
Boom!
It’s since been shared thousands of times on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
That felt so good 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZsCh1J2R2G
— Jonathan Webers (@JWeber988) October 17, 2021
How many times can I like this? Awesome
— Laurie P (@LauriePeaslee) October 17, 2021
This is America….indeed. https://t.co/xpMXFTQezs
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 19, 2021
Had to watch it more than once she was on point on everything . I especially liked if you like it you can leave , that one for me, lol
— alphonso pines (@shonuffdown) October 18, 2021
“If you don’t like it – you can leave.”
This is perfection…pic.twitter.com/nC2tznAWYg
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 25, 2021
Is there a 12 hour version of this? I'd watch.
— KLP (@krons) October 25, 2021
"Ooh scared me, little goblin!"
Also that ending revitalised my entire soul
— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) October 25, 2021
READ MORE
Source TikTok @soogia1 Twitter @JWeber988 H/T Twitter @RexChapman