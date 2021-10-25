James Blunt spotted this open goal of a headline about Rihanna and he didn’t disappoint

Celebrity

James Blunt’s been winning at Twitter again after he spotted this open goal of a headline.

And even when it’s an open goal, you still have to hit the back of the net.

I could’ve told her that. pic.twitter.com/LMz2qruPtt — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 22, 2021

Boom.

And just because it got us in the mood for this sort of thing, here are a few other favourite Blunt comebacks from 2021 so far.

It seems she has bad taste in most things. https://t.co/an8Aawg68i — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 18, 2021

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021

Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021

The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021

READ MORE

17 hilarious ‘what could go wrong?’ moments when people got entirely what was coming to them

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt