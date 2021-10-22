Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks a ‘convivial, fraternal spirit’ prevents covid

Politics

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the House of Commons – or at least watch it in action – Jacob Rees-Mogg demonstrated that being the MP for North East Somerset and Leader of the House doesn’t mean he can’t put in a shift as the Village Covidiot.

quote of the day from Jacob Rees-Mogg on why Tory MPs shouldn't wear masks indoors: "We on this side have a more convivial, fraternal spirit." — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 21, 2021

And if that sounds unlikely – here’s the proof.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Tory MPs don't need to wear a mask, in the Chamber, because they all know each other. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Zi5KQw0hgd — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 21, 2021

He was speaking out in defence of this anomaly.

Govt advice today: "People should wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces" Also today: pic.twitter.com/M7cNocvdcH — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 20, 2021

It’s not the first time he’s come to an outrageous conclusion about something deadly.

And yet 'common sense' could have saved the lives of the Grenfell dead… https://t.co/r0ZhGHNdgG — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 21, 2021

It’s unlikely to be the last.

Twitter was as unimpressed as you’d expect.

1.

He just actively wants to undermine any public health messaging I suspect https://t.co/Mq9ELwhPtz — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 21, 2021

2.

are there any scientists out there who can fact check his claim that the 139k dead were killed by their own lack of conviviality https://t.co/j7WJBB0hls — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 21, 2021

3.

FACT: Covid is terrified of Tory banter. https://t.co/dK8qD5P19f — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 21, 2021

4.

There really is nothing worse than Jacob thinking "I'm on a roll here." https://t.co/Nt6Tc9b4N2 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 21, 2021

5.

GP: Would you like a vaccine? Mask? Jacob Rees-Mogg: Don’t worry. We’re already protected. We have a "convivial fraternal spirit". pic.twitter.com/QfrCiaedox — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 21, 2021

6.

You can't really apply political analysis to this sort of thing. It requires psychological assessment. It's a complete collapse in brain function. https://t.co/mwfIX3hTrb — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 21, 2021

7.

News just out. "Convival fraternal spirit" found to prevent COVID. Oh no, wait… 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/rfB9ZtqPfB — Cllr Rosemary Sexton (@DrSextonGreen) October 21, 2021

8.

'You won't be attacked if you have a convivial fraternal spirit’ pic.twitter.com/beYRDAdF3b — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 21, 2021

9.

How reassuring to know that you can only give the virus to people from "the other side", and that "fraternal spirit" will stop you getting infected. https://t.co/MeurygwlwY — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) October 21, 2021

10.

Nurses who work together in hospitals "know each other" mate — hooligan guerilla (@jim_proper) October 21, 2021

11.

If you needed anymore proof that @Jacob_Rees_Mogg talks utter shite ….look no further https://t.co/1nldVSO9mX — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) October 21, 2021

This anecdote might explain a lot.

There’s an old story about an American lady who married a very posh Brit.

People asked her why she divorced him after 4 years – and she replied that: “…he was so expensively, so finely educated it took her several years to realize what a complete idiot he was.” https://t.co/0Mzzjej7rh — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) October 21, 2021

