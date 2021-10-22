Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks a ‘convivial, fraternal spirit’ prevents covid

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2021

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the House of Commons – or at least watch it in action – Jacob Rees-Mogg demonstrated that being the MP for North East Somerset and Leader of the House doesn’t mean he can’t put in a shift as the Village Covidiot.

And if that sounds unlikely – here’s the proof.

He was speaking out in defence of this anomaly.

It’s not the first time he’s come to an outrageous conclusion about something deadly.

It’s unlikely to be the last.

Twitter was as unimpressed as you’d expect.

This anecdote might explain a lot.

