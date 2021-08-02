Jacob Rees-Mogg failing a Latin test on live radio is making everyone’s day better

Politics

No-one likes spouting a bit of Latin quite so much as Jacob Rees-Moog – all part of the brand image, dear boy – so the good people of LBC thought they’d try out a few Latin phrases on him to find out exactly how much he knows.

It followed the news that Latin is to be re-introduced to 40 secondary schools in England and a very satisfying listen it is too (if you don’t fancy the preamble, the fun starts around the two minute mark).

This was the moment Jacob Rees-Mogg failed Camilla Tominey’s Latin translation challenge ahead of a rollout of the language in state schools.@CamillaTominey | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/0A6pxVZ7mv — LBC (@LBC) August 2, 2021

QED.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Jacob Rees-Mogg agrees to be interviewed on LBC about the benefits of learning Latin at school.

Fails to understand some simple Latin phrases presented to him (except for the Eton moto).

Admits his knowledge of Latin is limit to the Dictionary of Quotations🤦‍♀️ — Karen Th 🇪🇺 🇬🇧🐝 #3.5% #GTTO #BLM (@KarenStopHate) August 1, 2021

Mogg's Latin was tested on LBC. He got 1/3 questions right, correctly translating his school motto. There's a very big difference between memorising reactionary Latin tags for the glee of your peers and learning Latin. — Frédéric Moreau 🚎 (@goodclimate) August 1, 2021

That @LBC audio of Jacob Rees Mogg being quizzed on #Latin and knowing only the Eton motto is divine. — Dearbhail McDonald (@DearbhailDibs) August 2, 2021

Jacob Rees Mogg on LBC yesterday couldn’t translate ANY of the Latin he was asked to translate – he’s a faux accented charlatan — Karen Broadway #FBPE💚 (@karenbway_karen) August 2, 2021

Next time he spouts some ridiculous Latin in the Commons, someone with a knowledge of Latin should jump up and question him on it – in Latin. — Karen Th 🇪🇺 🇬🇧🐝 #3.5% #GTTO #BLM (@KarenStopHate) August 1, 2021

If you're wondering why Jacob Rees Mogg couldn't translate some basic Latin on LBC the answer lies in this 2012 interview. pic.twitter.com/KTixWB8wum — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 2, 2021

