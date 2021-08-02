Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg failing a Latin test on live radio is making everyone’s day better

Poke Staff. Updated August 2nd, 2021

No-one likes spouting a bit of Latin quite so much as Jacob Rees-Moog – all part of the brand image, dear boy – so the good people of LBC thought they’d try out a few Latin phrases on him to find out exactly how much he knows.

It followed the news that Latin is to be re-introduced to 40 secondary schools in England and a very satisfying listen it is too (if you don’t fancy the preamble, the fun starts around the two minute mark).

QED.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

The government announced a £4 million boost for Latin lessons and got schooled – 15 best reactions

Source Twitter @LBC

More from the Poke