This cat is giving off big time Squid Game vibes

If you haven’t yet watched Squid Game, you should both remedy that now. If you have, this cat’s slick skills will look familiar.

You probably played it yourself, as a kid – though not for the same stakes as in Squid Game, and …erm …that cat is stalking.

Here’s what people said about u/space_coyotee‘s clip.

That’s not a cat – it’s a weeping angel.

Cato_Sr

Big cats do this too. Zookeepers will sometimes wear masks on the back of their heads to discourage an ambush.

mandu_xiii

Ah man, future generations are gonna start calling it Squid Game instead of Red Light Green Light aren’t they.

ilovetrees420

Source r/funny Image Screengrab