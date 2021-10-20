Most entertaining (and unexpected) penalty you’ll see this season
Still early days into the new football season, obviously, but if you see a more entertaining or unexpected penalty then we’d like to see it.
Its’s Yeovil’s Tom Knowles stepping up in the penalty shootout after his side drew 1-1 after extra time in their FA Cup qualifier against Weymouth.
The clip was posted by @Jimmer84 over on Twitter and, well, best have a watch for yourself. Wait for it, wait for it …
This penalty is brilliant. #ytfc pic.twitter.com/cFOAsvfjJq
— James Healey (@Jimmer84) October 20, 2021
Oof. We hope he’s feeling alright (and by the looks of that reaction, he was totally in on the moment).
Forget Messi’s panenka. This penalty from Yeovil vs Weymouth’s shootout last night is exceptional pic.twitter.com/tqsW3RbFkm
— Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) October 20, 2021
I can feel this tweetpic.twitter.com/YJTa8pOj3V
— Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) October 20, 2021
Nobody is safe when it comes to a penalty 😂
pic.twitter.com/hNeXyKKZn7
— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 20, 2021
The perils of stewarding during a penalty shootout!🤕
This from Weymouth v Yeovil in the FA Cup last night…pic.twitter.com/14nioe5N24
— Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) October 20, 2021
The greatest penalty ever taken? pic.twitter.com/i3YY9H3LtX
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 20, 2021
The magic of the FA Cup https://t.co/tDreoAQqdv
— James Dart (@James_Dart) October 20, 2021
When the penalty is off target but also very much on target. 🎯 https://t.co/PgvFOJcU82
— FotMob (@FotMob) October 20, 2021
On yer head son. pic.twitter.com/DAhO1WKOUl
— CHANT LFC (@ChantLFC) October 20, 2021
Saw it coming a mile off. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/QvNKRbLZ0K
— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 20, 2021
Fortunately for Tom Knowles it didn’t affect the result, Yeovil finally going through 2-1 on penalties. Let’s hope he gets to take another in the next round.
And talking of penalty kicks …
