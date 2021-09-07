The craziest penalty kick you’ll see this season or any season

Sport

The unexpected twist to this one in a million penalty kick has sent it viral on Reddit and if you haven’t already seen it, you’re in for a treat. But even if you have, we reckon it’s one of those that bear’s repeated viewing.

‘Oops, celebrated a lil too soon.’

gurxman ‘And on the other side, our hero got dejected too soon.’

Dcrowl1192

Just in case, like this person, you wondered if there was a reason why it might not count after all …

‘In a penalty shootout isnt the penalty finished once the ball stops going forward? So in this case once its hits the bar its done?’

bopidybopidybopidy ‘Just did some research and rule 14 says that” The penalty kick is completed when the ball stops moving, goes out of play or the referee stops play for any offence.”‘

mrnicewatch23 ‘Fairplay to the officials they didn’t even flinch. They knew what was up.’

MasterpieceTrue520 ‘That’s honestly the most impressive part about this clip.’

thedudefromsweden ‘He absolutely 100% meant to do that, obviously without a doubt.’

wasteoftimereading

READ MORE

You don’t have to be a bowls fan to appreciate ‘the greatest thing anyone’s ever done’

Source Reddit u/mrnicewatch23