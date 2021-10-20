Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults – 25 of the funniest and most savage

Celebrity

Over on Twitter the great Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults.

What are some good British insults these days? Hearing someone called a “roaster”, “flannel”, or “weapon” always makes me cackle. What else we got? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 19, 2021

And the suggestions came flooding in.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 25 of the very best.

It’s a bit convoluted but I spend a lot of time in Liverpool where “Ya ma’s got a baldy head and collects footy stickers” is an all-time option — (@papasombra) October 19, 2021

Yer Da sits at the top of the stairs and pretends he’s the Chaser. — Am Sam (@NumptyToss) October 19, 2021

I heard a guy shout “fuck off you LENGTH” a while back. He might be the only one using it though. — AJ Jefferies (@moonjam) October 19, 2021

My daughters boyfriend told someone to “touch grass” the other day. Apparently it’s nuanced to the Facebook commentators who need to get offline. Made me wheeze — Gemma Uphill (@Gemla13) October 19, 2021

In Scotland… ‘yer Da eats Pringles wi’ a fork’… — barryjohnreid2 (@barryjohnreid21) October 19, 2021

Dishcloth or quilt are up there too — Ben Adams (@BenAdams20) October 19, 2021

I often get ‘dry lunch’ or ‘pothole’ — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) October 19, 2021

Yer Da sells Avon — joe f (@smokinjose72) October 19, 2021

Heard a kid on the tram call his mate a wet wipe… — Sophie Bates (@SophieSophBates) October 19, 2021

Absolute PARCEL mate — Matt (@mrperson77) October 19, 2021

