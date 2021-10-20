Celebrity

Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults – 25 of the funniest and most savage

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2021

Over on Twitter the great Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults.

And the suggestions came flooding in.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 25 of the very best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2