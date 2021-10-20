Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults – 25 of the funniest and most savage
Over on Twitter the great Rob Delaney asked people for their favourite British insults.
What are some good British insults these days? Hearing someone called a “roaster”, “flannel”, or “weapon” always makes me cackle. What else we got?
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 19, 2021
And the suggestions came flooding in.
We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 25 of the very best.
1.
It’s a bit convoluted but I spend a lot of time in Liverpool where “Ya ma’s got a baldy head and collects footy stickers” is an all-time option
— (@papasombra) October 19, 2021
2.
Yer Da sits at the top of the stairs and pretends he’s the Chaser.
— Am Sam (@NumptyToss) October 19, 2021
3.
I heard a guy shout “fuck off you LENGTH” a while back. He might be the only one using it though.
— AJ Jefferies (@moonjam) October 19, 2021
4.
My daughters boyfriend told someone to “touch grass” the other day. Apparently it’s nuanced to the Facebook commentators who need to get offline. Made me wheeze
— Gemma Uphill (@Gemla13) October 19, 2021
5.
In Scotland… ‘yer Da eats Pringles wi’ a fork’…
— barryjohnreid2 (@barryjohnreid21) October 19, 2021
6.
Dishcloth or quilt are up there too
— Ben Adams (@BenAdams20) October 19, 2021
7.
Spanner
— trans-yl-faye-nia ♀️ (@BRIESBIAN) October 19, 2021
8.
— Steve Birks (@Bixelby) October 19, 2021
9.
I often get ‘dry lunch’ or ‘pothole’
— Max Rushden (@maxrushden) October 19, 2021
10.
Yer Da sells Avon
— joe f (@smokinjose72) October 19, 2021
11.
Heard a kid on the tram call his mate a wet wipe…
— Sophie Bates (@SophieSophBates) October 19, 2021
12.
Absolute PARCEL mate
— Matt (@mrperson77) October 19, 2021
13.
Add the word “absolute” to any of these for a much harsher insult
— Shelley Taylor (@shelley86) October 19, 2021