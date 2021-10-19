A flat tyre prank got the most hilariously NSFW reaction from the dad on the receiving end

Popular

Most parents like to think that they’ve raised their offspring with some common sense and the skills to live within their means.

There has recently been a prank doing the rounds on TikTok which leads them to believe they’ve completely failed on both fronts, in which young people tell their parents (or other mugs) that they’ve paid an enormous amount to put ‘premium air’ in the car’s tyres. Then they sit back and wait for the fireworks.

Here’s how it works.

One of these Premium Air TikToks really grabbed people’s attention, because @kerrimitchellxo’s poor dad really told her a few home truths while he thought she was the gullible one.

There’s a lot of swearing – which is completely understandable.

And – because someone had to say it, there was also this –

Now, when Kerri’s dad realised he’d been had and gone viral, there was a part 2 – and it’s just as good as part 1.

@kerrimitchellxo Reply to @vaughn.___ the part yous are all waiting for hahahahaha ♬ original sound – Kerri M🥰

Ah, yes – those words that every parent eventually says to their beloved offspring –

“Ye little pox bastard, ye. When I see your car I’m going to stab one of your tyres and you will have to pay 70 euros to get it fixed.”

Classic!

Source @kerrimitchellxo Image Screengrab, stux on Pixabay