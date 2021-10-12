Life

A TikToker’s wedding cake has gone viral because it was such an epic fail

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2021

Over on TikTok, recently married singer and stylist, Anna Grace Wright, shared pictures of the wedding cake she ordered and the one she got.

That’s the perfect soundtrack for the incredible fail. TikTokers had a few thoughts and questions for Anna.

An expert provided the technical term for what they were seeing.

Someone else had a quick fix.

Anna shared some updates, including this TikTok Q&A dance.

questions from the comment section.. holding out on revealing the bakery – for now.

This is how she looked just after she’d seen what the bakery had sent her.

Reply to @agwright1231 … my immediate reaction to seeing the cake. THE. cake. the wedding. cake. 🥴

Totally understandable. Happily, friends stepped up with a rescue mission.

##greenscreen cake update- highly requested! haha

We’re just glad it didn’t end up overshadowing the big day for the happy couple. Congratulations to Anna and Julie.

