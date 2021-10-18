This rapid-fire plot twist will have you facepalming into next week

Weird World

A rapid fire plot twist that wins both facepalm and self-own of the week.

It was shared by becomecircumstellar over on Reddit and, well, best have a read for yourself (and just in case you’re wondering, 2A refers to the Second Amendment).

‘Woman helps unstable neighbor get a gun, now has unstable neighbor with a gun,’ said becomecircumstellar.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘Get a bigger gun. Duh.’

CleatusVandamn ‘Advice: Ask your kids to teach you how to hide under your desk.’

xenpiffle You should organize active shooter drills for your neighborhood and then hire an armed “resource” officer for the neighborhood. ‘This is the American way.’

veilwalker “Misinterpreting non-threatening stimuli as threats.”

‘Hoo boy. Mother of all red flags.’

ArizonaRon98 ‘My advice, not everyone should have have a gun.’

cbk101

READ MORE

This guy’s response to his boss’s unfair criticism had everyone cheering

Source Reddit u/becomecircumstellar