This guy’s response to his boss’s unfair criticism had everyone cheering

Unfair criticism from a boss is not unusual – we’ve probably all suffered it from time to time.

Less common, however, is this particular person’s response to some seriously unfair criticism which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today!,’ said Redditor hestolemysmile. ‘Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :)’

And it’s quite the read.

And here are just some of the many, many comments it prompted.

‘Love this so much! Their entitlement is absolutely absurd.’

sinspawn1024 ‘I wonder if boss man was sitting on a stool when he was reviewing the CCTV footage.’

tobotic ‘They were not sitting on a stool. They were sitting on a $3000 executive office chair. With lumbar support.’

Astan92 ‘lol the backpedaling is precious:

‘YOUR INSOLENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!’

‘Screw this. I quit.’

‘No, no. Wait! Please don’t leave! We can talk in the morning!!’

SA3960 ‘It still perplexes me why they care if you’re sitting if you get the job done. Especially if you do it to their highest expectations as you have. Idiots.’

Sigao ‘Gotta love how they realized their fuck-up at the end. Good job sticking to your guns.’

SaltyPeppermint101 ‘Hell yea!! They sound horrible, treated you like a slave. Not worth your time or effort. Good luck!!

f–almatter

Last word to hestolemysmile.

‘Thank you! It sucks because the job itself wasn’t that difficult, I’d put my headphones in and jam out all day long while packing. I’m just not going to put up with abusive people anymore – in my personal or professional life. I’ve had enough of that. Thank you all SO much for the support! I’m sure I’ll find a new job in no time 🙂

hestolemysmile

Source Reddit u/hestolemysmile