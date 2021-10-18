This cut of side-by-side interviews with pro-vax and anti-vax people is an eye-opener

Pics

Comedian and TikToker, Cole D, is very interested in what real people think, so he conducts interviews with random members of the public.

Understandably, a lot of those interviews are on the topic of Covid-19 and the vaccine, like this chat with a vaxxed health worker, which has been viewed almost three million times.

Cole likes to cut different interviews together, to add a new perspective.

This contrast between an older, unvaxxed man and a young vaxxed man makes the pro-vax interviewee’s points even more powerful.

“If you were gonna cause me to become a leper because I’m not vaccinated …”

We’re not convinced that guy’s a Millennial, to be fair, but it’s still fascinating to see those opinions side by side.

Perhaps inevitably, someone posted the clip to Reddit’s r/facepalm forum.

Fugging skater kids always up to no good! Reading books and causing trouble.

Dazzling-Finger7576

It is not young vs old it is moron vs someone with a basic understanding of risk/reward.

donttakerhisthewrong

Vaccines work. Being lucky? Not always. FYI: you have a better chance of dying from COVID than winning the Powerball. More than 114 million Powerball tickets were purchased last week. Moral: Americans clearly don’t understand risk/reward or probability.

KatyCowbelter

Abdul_Exhaust had a message for the fake Millennial.

The gov’t tells you to wear seatbelts too, so take em off! Gov’t tells you speed limit 65… hah, go as fast as you want! Don’t trust that USDA meat at the store either, go kill & butcher your own beast.

